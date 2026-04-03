Italian Culinary Tours is turning the spotlight on more than a decade of unforgetable journeys through Italy - and you are invited to celebrate with us! Monday, April 20: A Night to Celebrate: Italy, Music & 10+ Delicious Years!

The season’s signature event takes place at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. The evening begins with a rooftop Italian dinner prepared by the celebrated Chef Bruno Wu at 5:30p.m., followed by a special live concert by the rhythm and blues performer Sheldon Roden at 7 p.m.

Guests will also enjoy stories and highlights from more than a decade of Italian Culinary Tours’ unforgettable journeys. Tickets are $95 per guest. Seating is limited and a cash bar will be available. To RSVP email contact@italianculinarytours.com or call 239-223-4548. 1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota.

Visit italianculinarytours.com to learn about upcoming trips to Italy. Mention the Morning Blend and get $500 off!