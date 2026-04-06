It's Time for the 2026 Tampa Bay Wine and Food Festival

The fourth annual Tampa Bay Wine & Food Festival, taking place April 7 to 11, 2026, has unveiled its final lineup of participating restaurants and chefs, setting the stage for an electrifying night at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park on Friday, April 10.

The high-energy Chef Showdown on Friday, April 10 will feature all reigning champions, plus three new battle categories. These interactive battles offer ticketed guests the ultimate judging experience as they sample, savor, and vote for their favorite at each battle pavilion.

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Throughout the night, participating chefs will take the Publix Culinary Showdown Stage for a final battle, creating their dish with host Robert Irvine and final judging by representatives from the culinary industry and media.

Events will be held all week with the final event, The Grand Tasting, taking place on Saturday, April 11th at Curtis Hixon Park.

For tickets and a complete list of events, visit TampaBaywff.com

Code CHEF20 for 20% off tickets!