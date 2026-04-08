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It's Time for the Sebring Soda Fest

Two days of fizzy fun.
Soda Fest | Morning Blend
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Enjoy Florida's Fizziest Festival

An Award-Winning Event! Located in Sebring, home of HGTV’s Hometown Takeover Season 3. As seen on HGTV's Hometown Takeover Season 3, Episode 1! Is there a better way to celebrate soda than with a festival? Float on over to the 8th Annual Sebring Soda Festival, April 11-12th, 2026. This niche event has gained local, state, and national media attention thanks to its unique concept and the local Soda Shop that sparked the idea. It's no wonder people flock to the festival each year to enjoy two days of old-fashioned fun in historic downtown Sebring.

Indulge in a wide array of traditional and unique sodas, including flavors like caramel apple, prickly pear, espresso, and candied bacon. Discover vintage favorites like Cheerwine, Moxie, and RC Cola, along with small-batch creations made with real sugar or honey from renowned companies across the US.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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