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It’s time to celebrate the man, the myth, the legend… DAD!

Sherri gives us some great gifts idea's for fathers.
Mom Hint | Morning Blend
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It’s time to celebrate the man, the myth, the legend… DAD! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with great gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Featured Items:

The best scents for dad
Scentbird / Drift
Shop online at www.scentbird.com or www.drift.co

Have dad looking his best
Duluth Trading
Duluth Trading's biggest sale of the year. 25% off online and in-store now through June 21.
Shop at your local Duluth Trading store or online at www.duluthtrading.com/fathers-day-gifts

Shop for all of your Father’s Day needs
Shipt
Annual Membership - Now through July 5, $49 (normally $99)
Head over to Shipt.com or download the Shipt app to get started.

Hosting for dad
Pottery Barn
Shop at your local Pottery Barn or online at www.potterybarn.com

For the golfing dad
Herschel Supply Golf
Visit www.herschel.com to shop

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

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