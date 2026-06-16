It’s time to celebrate the man, the myth, the legend… DAD! Lifestyle and parenting contributor, Sherri French is here today with great gift ideas for Father’s Day.

Featured Items:

The best scents for dad

Scentbird / Drift

Shop online at www.scentbird.com or www.drift.co

Have dad looking his best

Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading's biggest sale of the year. 25% off online and in-store now through June 21.

Shop at your local Duluth Trading store or online at www.duluthtrading.com/fathers-day-gifts

Shop for all of your Father’s Day needs

Shipt

Annual Membership - Now through July 5, $49 (normally $99)

Head over to Shipt.com or download the Shipt app to get started.

Hosting for dad

Pottery Barn

Shop at your local Pottery Barn or online at www.potterybarn.com

For the golfing dad

Herschel Supply Golf

Visit www.herschel.com to shop

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Mom Hint

