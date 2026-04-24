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J.C. Newman Cigar Co.

Keeping a historic tradition alive.
J.C. Newman Cigar Co. | Morning Blend
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The first cigar in Tampa was rolled in Ybor City on April 13, 1886. This was the moment that changed Tampa's destiny, transforming Tampa from a village of 700 people into the largest city in the state of Florida a few years later.

We are celebrating the 140th anniversary of Tampa's first cigar/the founding of Ybor City this Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at J.C. Newman Cigar Company's annual Founder's Day celebration. During this free, family-friendly event, we open our 115-year-old cigar factory to the public and showcase Tampa's historic cigar tradition. We expect about 1,500 people to attend. The event includes the third annual Cuban Sandwich Eating Challenge.

J.C. Newman Cigar Co., 2701 N. 16th Street, Tampa, jcnewman.com

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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