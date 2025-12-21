Jamaica’s Unprecedented Storm and Current Recovery Efforts

Jamaica has long been one of the world’s most popular locations for the ultimate island vacation experience. But this past October, the island was hit by the powerful Hurricane Melissa. Today, Jamaica’s Deputy Director of Tourism, Philip Rose, provides an update on recovery and resilience.

For more information and to book a trip to one of Jamaica's many amazing resorts, visit VisitJamaica.com

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamaica Tourist Board

