Jeff’s Bagel Run Tampa is celebrating summer with a limited-time Ice Cream Summer Menu, available now through August 23 at its South Tampa location.

The menu features a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, bringing together two Florida-born brands for a fun seasonal twist on fresh-baked bagels and refreshing drinks. Guests can try two Jeremiah’s-inspired whipped cream cheese flavors made in-house daily: Scoop Froggy Frog, inspired by Jeremiah’s mint chocolate chip, and Mango, inspired by Jeremiah’s Mango Jelati.

Both spreads are designed to pair with Jeff’s hot, fresh-baked bagels, which are scratch-made, boiled and baked throughout the day. The summer menu also brings back two fan-favorite drinks – the Melted Snowcone dirty soda and Ice Cream Sundae Latte – along with two new seasonal sips: Cookies and Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew and the Mango Sorbet Jeff’s Jolt made with Red Bull.

Located at 3810 W Neptune St, Suite B1 in South Tampa, Jeff’s Bagel Run Tampa opened earlier this year and continues to bring the brand’s fresh, never-frozen bagels and creative rotating menu items to the Tampa community.

Jeffsbagelrun.com