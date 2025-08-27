Jessica Santander’s Sixth Annual Pumpkin Spice Love Bracelet Launches Sept. 4

Fall in Florida may not bring changing leaves, but local designer Jessica Santander has created her own seasonal tradition — the Pumpkin Spice Love Bracelet. Now in its sixth year, the bracelet has become a beloved symbol of cozy autumn vibes, gratitude, and community connection, eagerly awaited by customers each September.

The 2025 launch kicks off online September 4 at 9am at JessicaSantander.com. Use code TBMORNINGBLEND to get 10% off!

The celebration continues with an in-person launch party on September 6 from 11am - 2pm at Sip n Dry in Tampa. The free event, “Pumpkin Spice & All Things Nice,” will feature shopping, bracelet stacking, bouquet-making with Wall Flower, and goodies for the first 10 shoppers.

For Santander, this tradition is about more than jewelry — she says it’s about fostering a sense of togetherness and creativity.