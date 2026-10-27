Jewels by Sanjam is a handcrafted contemporary jewelry brand rooted in culture and craftsmanship, with designs inspired by nature and global travels.

Jewels by Sanjam is more than an accessory — it’s a story you wear. Every piece is intentionally designed, drawing inspiration from nature, my global travels and my heritage. Craftsmanship is at the heart of the brand, along with a commitment to supporting the artisan community whose skilled hands bring each piece to life.

For more information, visit jewelsbysanjam.com.

