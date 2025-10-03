Jim Lighthall Previews USF Flashback Friday Game vs. Charlotte with Retro Helmets

Jim Lighthall joins to preview the USF Bulls’ Flashback Friday game vs. the Charlotte 49ers, with the team sporting the classic robo logo helmets to honor their inaugural season.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GoUSFBulls.com.
Jim Lighthall joins to preview the USF Bulls’ Flashback Friday game vs. the Charlotte 49ers, with the team sporting the classic robo logo helmets to honor their inaugural season.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GoUSFBulls.com.
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com