Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Jim Lighthall Previews USF vs. South Carolina State After Miami Loss

Jim Lighthall breaks down USF’s loss to Miami and previews the Bulls’ upcoming home game vs. South Carolina State, kicking off Saturday, September 20 at noon at Raymond James Stadium.
