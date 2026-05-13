Jobsite Theater presents "Danny and the Deep Blue Sea"

About Danny and the Deep Blue Sea:

Have you ever been caught in an earthquake? A chance meeting. A dive bar. Some encounters are so dangerous and so beautiful, they redefine the meaning of love. Follow two desperate people in the Bronx, Danny and Roberta, as they walk the line between destruction and transcendence. As their initial reserve upon meeting begins to melt and they decide to spend the night together, the possibility of a genuine and meaningful relationship begins to emerge — the first for both of them. The successful 2023 Broadway revival starred Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbot and earned two Drama League and three Lucille Lortel nominations. The original production starred John Turturro and June Stein.

DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA May 6-31 Shimberg Playhouse, Straz Center jobsitetheater.org strazcenter.org or call 813.956.6633

Use code BRONX for $20 off tickets May 15! Limit 4 per customer.

