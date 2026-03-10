Jobsite Theater presents "The Shark is Broken"

You know the shark. You love the movie. But do you know the absolute chaos behind it? The Shark Is Broken is the untold story behind JAWS, where the real drama was off-screen. Filming is delayed … again. The lead actors — theatre and film vet Robert Shaw and up-and-coming Hollywood hotshots Richard Dreyfuss and Roy Scheider — are crammed into a too-small boat, entirely at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to cinematic magic … if it doesn’t sink them all.

JAWS star Robert Shaw's son, Ian Shaw, wrote this behind the scenes "comedy with teeth" based on his father's "drinking diary" and things from the historic record like the actor's interviews on Dick Cavett and Johnny Carson after the film's release. The show was first a hit at Edinburgh Fringe before hitting the West End, Off Broadway, and then toured the US and Europe. It's now Tampa Bay's turn to get into the shark cage for this hilarious 95-minute tale of fathers, sons, mortality, and legacy -- and of course everyone's favorite shark. The Shark Is Broken celebrates movie history and peeks at the choppy waters behind Hollywood’s first blockbuster. Short tempers. Short circuits. 95 minutes.

