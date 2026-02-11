Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Johnny Rockett at the 2026 Florida State Fair

We're talking with Johnny Rockett at the 2026 Florida State Fair!
2026 Florida State Fair | Morning Blend
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Florida State Fair

The thrills keep coming at the 2026 Florida State Fair, and Johnny Rockett is here to add even more excitement to the mix. Fairgoers can catch his high-energy presence among the rides, games, and food that make the fair a Florida tradition.

The Florida State Fair runs now through February 16, offering daily entertainment, unique exhibits, livestock shows, and plenty of fair food favorites.

For schedules, events, and tickets, visit FloridaStateFair.com.

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

