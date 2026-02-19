Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jon Taffer Returns for Milestone Bar Rescue Season 10 With Celebrity Guests & Florida Stops

Jon Taffer returns for Bar Rescue season 10 with celebrity guests Chris Kirkpatrick and Mercedes Varnado, helping failing bars across Florida and the Southeast.
For ten seasons, Bar Rescue has been one of television's most powerful reality franchises, taking on failing bars and restaurants pushed to the brink by mismanagement, financial chaos, and high-stakes personal drama. This milestone season turns up the heat with celebrity guests and higher stakes, as Bar Rescue rolls through the Southeast.

With stops in Florida, leading every tough-love turnaround is host and creator Jon Taffer, who continues his mission of supporting local communities and small businesses.

Season 10 of Bar Rescue premieres on Sunday, February 22 at 10pm ET/PT on Paramount Network.

