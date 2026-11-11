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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Juicing for Community Wellness

Every juice helps support Flow &amp; Glow.
Wedelia Wellness | Morning Blend
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From Garden to Glass: Growing Wellness One Sip at a Time!
🌱🥤 Join Yakira Daniels, founder of Wedelia Wellness, on Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend for a live juicing demonstration celebrating the connection between gardening, nutrition, and holistic wellness. Discover how growing your own food, eating the rainbow, and incorporating fresh produce into everyday habits can support healthier lifestyles. Through Flow & Grow at Tampa Heights Community Garden, Wedelia Wellness brings free gardening education, mindful movement, nutrition demonstrations, and community health resources to local families. Every juice purchase helps support the mission of making wellness accessible to all. Because wellness isn’t a luxury, it’s a birthright! Explore our juices and community programs at WedeliaWellness.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wedelia Wellness

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com