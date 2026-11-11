Juicing for Community Wellness

From Garden to Glass: Growing Wellness One Sip at a Time!

🌱🥤 Join Yakira Daniels, founder of Wedelia Wellness, on Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend for a live juicing demonstration celebrating the connection between gardening, nutrition, and holistic wellness. Discover how growing your own food, eating the rainbow, and incorporating fresh produce into everyday habits can support healthier lifestyles. Through Flow & Grow at Tampa Heights Community Garden, Wedelia Wellness brings free gardening education, mindful movement, nutrition demonstrations, and community health resources to local families. Every juice purchase helps support the mission of making wellness accessible to all. Because wellness isn’t a luxury, it’s a birthright! Explore our juices and community programs at WedeliaWellness.com.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Wedelia Wellness