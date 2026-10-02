Julie Weintraub's Hands Across the Bay

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Julie Weintraub, Founder and President of Hands Across the Bay, joins us tho share their mission.

Hands Across The Bay was developed to positively impact the lives of as many Tampa Bay residents as possible. We assist and mentor hardworking families in need, advocate for change, support other organizations, and spread love with various acts of kindness. Through our work, we hope to inspire our community to become more compassionate, empathetic, and charitable.

To volunteer or donate, please visit handsacrossthebay.org