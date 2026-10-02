Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Julie Weintraub's Hands Across the Bay

Hope and healing is possible.
Hands Across the Bay | Morning Blend
Posted

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Julie Weintraub, Founder and President of Hands Across the Bay, joins us tho share their mission.

Hands Across The Bay was developed to positively impact the lives of as many Tampa Bay residents as possible. We assist and mentor hardworking families in need, advocate for change, support other organizations, and spread love with various acts of kindness. Through our work, we hope to inspire our community to become more compassionate, empathetic, and charitable.

To volunteer or donate, please visit handsacrossthebay.org

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@TampaBay28.com