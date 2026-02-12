'& Juliet' Flips Shakespeare's Script with Pop Hits at Straz Center

What if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? That's the question at the heart of "& Juliet," the smash hit musical now playing at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts through Feb. 15.

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from Schitt's Creek, this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. Instead of the tragic ending audiences know, Juliet ditches her famous fate for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love — her way.

Fabiola Caraballo Quijada stars as Juliet in the National Tour, making her national tour debut in the role. Born in Venezuela and raised in Texas, the recent high school graduate is a three-time Jimmy Award nominee and winner of the 2025 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress.

The musical brings Juliet's new story to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. The soundtrack includes hits like "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life," "That's The Way It Is" and "Can't Stop the Feeling!" — all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more number one hits than any other artist this century.

This romantic comedy proves there's life after Romeo, taking audiences on a fabulous journey that breaks free of the traditional balcony scene. The show whisks viewers away as Juliet discovers her own path forward.

"& Juliet" runs through Feb. 15 at Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets and more information are available at StrazCenter.org.