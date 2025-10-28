Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Junior League of Tampa’s Holiday Gift Market Returns November 6 - 9

The Junior League of Tampa's Holiday Gift Market is back November 6 - 9!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Junior League of Tampa

The Holiday Gift Market, the Junior League of Tampa’s largest annual fundraiser, is back — and every purchase makes a difference.

There will be more than 200 unique merchants — offering everything from handcrafted jewelry, gourmet foods, stylish apparel, toys, seasonal décor, and more

The Junior League of Tampa's Holiday Gift Market is coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds from November 6 - 9.

100% of net proceeds support critical programs for children and families across Hillsborough County, including MILO (promoting literacy in underserved areas), Love Bundles (providing backpacks of essential items to children entering foster care), and Kids Connect (creating safe, low-stress spaces for foster children and prospective families to connect).

This year’s market promises more than just shopping. The festivities kick off on Thursday, November 6 with a Preview Party for early access and a sneak peek. Weekend fun includes Santa Snaps, Cookies with Mr. Claus, and hands-on workshops in teddy bear building, crafts, candle making, and floral design. Shoppers can also score extra savings with a Bargain Bracelet, earning 10% off all merchants with a $25 minimum purchase.

For tickets and details, visit 2025HGM.Eventbrite.com.

