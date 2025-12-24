Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas County (JWB)

Devices are central to a child’s learning and social lives, but they also pose real risks. Children's devices contain online threats like cyberbullies, predators, and traffickers. Plus, increased screentime can harm a child’s mental health. - 80 years ago, when JWB was created, the threat was a person in a van trying to lure children away with candy. - Today, there are 500,000 predators active online at any given time. - There are 800,000 registered sex offenders in the U.S. and nearly 2,000 in Pinellas County alone. - The average age a child is first exposed to pornography online is 8! - Children spend an average of 8 to 11 hours on devices each day. - There’s a growing gap between what parents know about technology and how their children use it – and we must educate and engage parents in keeping their kids safe online.

We understand that knowledge is power and we don’t want cost to be a factor. JWB

wants all families to arm themselves with powerful information to protect their children online. Especially this time of the year when children are spending more time on devices because they aren’t in school – AND many will be receiving devices as gifts under the tree. Our GIFTS TO PINELLAS PARENTS are free online accounts to Parent ProTech

Sign Up Today to Protect Your Children Online Scan the QR Code on your screen or visit app.parentprotech.com/jwb

