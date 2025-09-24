JWB CEO Mike Mikurak Champions Early Learning to Build a Stronger, Equitable Community

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Juvenile Welfare Board

Join the movement to invest in early learning and help build a stronger, more equitable community. Under the leadership of Interim CEO Michael Mikurak, the Juvenile Welfare Board (JWB) is driving bold, data-driven change for our youngest residents.

For more information, visit JWBPinellas.org or call (727) 453-5600

The Juvenile Welfare Board is also hosting the Bosses for Babies Breakfast on October 1 from 8 - 10am. For more information, visit JWBPinellas.org/calendar/bosses-for-babies-breakfast/.