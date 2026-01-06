Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Kaia Bowls

Kaia Bowls makes some delicious dishes for us.
Kaia Bowls, located in Safety Harbor is a healthy way to enjoy delicious food.

Some of our bases are made in house, no sugar and no milk added, just a healthy and delicious fruit blend. (For acai Bowls) . Gluten-free granola, lactose-free.

Poke Bowls use sashimi grade tuna and salmon freshly cut the same day, we make fresh batches everyday. Great source of clean protein.

Our smoothies are 100% made from real fruits and lactose-free and we use organic plant based protein. Clean healthy and refreshing.

In-store (Kaia Bowls Safety Harbor, 101 philippe Pkwy, Suite A) or online, Uber eats doordash and popmenu on our website www.kaiabowls.com [kaiabowls.com]

