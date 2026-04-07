Keel Farms Blueberry Festival

Join us for our annual Blueberry Festival every weekend in April (except Easter Sunday) from 10 AM – 3 PM at Keel Farms!
Celebrate all things blueberry with fresh blueberry U-Pick* straight from the farm, a crowd-favorite blueberry shortcake eating contest, and plenty of family-friendly fun. Enjoy camel rides, a petting zoo, bounce houses, local vendors, and more throughout the day.
Admission is free for all ages. Parking is $10 per car (cash or card).
Bring the whole family and your furry friends too, for a berry good time!
*U-Pick available while berries last.
Join us for our annual Blueberry Festival every weekend in April (except Easter Sunday) from 10 AM – 3 PM at Keel Farms!
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
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