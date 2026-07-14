Keepin' It Local | The Notary Latina

Sara Roman is from Puerto Rico and works closely with the Hispanic community, who needed someone like her to trust to help navigate the legal system and other things here. She wanted to help this community in particular with working with government agencies and bridge the gap regarding processes. A lot of people are nervous about legal/govt resources, etc. She was in a mobile unit before but now she's just secured a "real" office downtown by the police station and has a grand opening on Aug. 28.

www.notarykiosk.com [notarykiosk.com]

Sara joins us this morning with some timely tips on keeping your information safe during storm season.