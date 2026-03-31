Keepin' It Local with Lemonicious Lemonade

Lemonicious is a Florida-based premium fruit drink company made with real fruit, fresh squeezed lemons, and no artificial ingredients.

Founded at local farmers markets, Lemonicious has grown into over 25 retail locations across Tampa Bay while staying focused on quality, simplicity, and flavor.

Unlike most beverages on the shelf, Lemonicious does not use concentrates, flavorings or preservatives. Every drink is crafted using real ingredients, delivering a clean, refreshing taste you can recognize from the first sip.

You can find Lemonicious in select retailers across Tampa, St. Pete, Safety Harbor, and Clearwater, or experience it in person at farmers markets throughout the Tampa Bay area. Learn more at www.lemonicious.net [lemonicious.net]

