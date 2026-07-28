Keeping it Local with Aunt Jill's Sweets Boutique

What started as a love of baking in a Dunedin, Florida home kitchen has grown into Aunt Jill's Sweets Boutique — a scratch-made bakery brand built on cookies, brownies, and fresh-baked breads that have earned a devoted following one bite at a time. Jill sells online and brings her baked goods directly to the community, including a regular presence at local BMX events where her treats have become just as anticipated as the racing. Everything is made completely from scratch, with the kind of care and quality that keeps customers coming back.

Now, she's adding a sweet new chapter — expanding into cakes and ice cream while continuing to grow her online reach and event presence across the Tampa Bay area. Whether you're ordering online or catching her at a local event, Aunt Jill's Sweets Boutique is the real deal: homemade, heartfelt, and absolutely worth every bite. Follow along @AuntJillsSweets to find out where she'll be next. Website Address: www.auntjillsweetsboutique.com

