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Kick Off Halloween with the Tampa Bay Rowdies

Halloween at Lang!
Tampa Bay Rowdies | Morning Blend
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The Rowdies are back in the Playoffs and kick off 10/30 at 7:30 PM after winning the Players Shield as the best team in the regular season of the USL Championship.

For the kids they will have trick or treating, a costume contest, face tattoos, photo opps, a fall festival and the adults will have pregame and in stadium drink specials going, the perfect way to kick off the Halloween weekend if you are a family or someone looking to hit the town.

To find out more information, visit rowdiessoccer.com.

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