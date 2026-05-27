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Kickoff to Summer!

Products that will help you have the best summer ever!
Jamie O + Co. | Morning Blend
Posted

Lifestyle Contributor, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the “must have” products and solutions to help Kickoff the Summer Season!

Featured Products:

PODS MOVING AND STORAGE
Visit PODS.com
Use Code: SAVING30 through 6/8

OLAY SUPER SERUM BODY WASH and OLAY SUPER SERUM BODY LOTION
Olay.com, Retailers Nationwide

ZEVO COMPACT FLYING INSECT TRAP AND ZEVO ON BODY MOSQUITO & TICK REPELLENT
Retailers Nationwide, Amazon

TRUGREEN
TruGreen.com

DORITOS, CHEETOS, AND LUCKY CHARMS POOL FLOATS
Target or Amazon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O. + Co.

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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