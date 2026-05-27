Kickoff to Summer!

Lifestyle Contributor, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with all the “must have” products and solutions to help Kickoff the Summer Season!

Featured Products:

PODS MOVING AND STORAGE

Visit PODS.com

Use Code: SAVING30 through 6/8

OLAY SUPER SERUM BODY WASH and OLAY SUPER SERUM BODY LOTION

Olay.com, Retailers Nationwide

ZEVO COMPACT FLYING INSECT TRAP AND ZEVO ON BODY MOSQUITO & TICK REPELLENT

Retailers Nationwide, Amazon

TRUGREEN

TruGreen.com

DORITOS, CHEETOS, AND LUCKY CHARMS POOL FLOATS

Target or Amazon

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O. + Co.

