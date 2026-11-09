Ear infections are one of the most common reasons parents bring children to the doctor. Five out of six kids will have at least one ear infection before the age of three. Dr. Patrick Mularoni shares some advice about ear infections in kids and what parents can do.
Kids and Ear Infections
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Ear infections are one of the most common reasons parents bring children to the doctor. Five out of six kids will have at least one ear infection before the age of three. Dr. Patrick Mularoni shares some advice about ear infections in kids and what parents can do.
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