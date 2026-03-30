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KIds and Seasonal Allergies

Doctor Mularoni shares advice for kids struggling with allergies.
Child Allergies | Morning Blend
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We’ve enjoyed our first week of spring, and as much as we may love the outdoors this time of year – it does pose some challenges for kids who deal with allergies. Dr. Patrick Mularoni with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital joins us with some sage seasonal allergy advice.

HopkinsAllChildrens.org

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