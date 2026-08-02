KilgourMD, a comprehensive treatment system to help women with thinning hair.

If you've noticed more hair in your brush, your shower drain, or your ponytail just isn't as full as it used to be, you're definitely not alone. Hair thinning affects millions of women, especially during menopause, after having a baby, after rapid weight loss, or even from everyday stress. The good news? You don't have to just accept it as part of aging.

Beauty Expert, Mickey Williams, joins us to talk about a dermatologist-developed system that's changing the conversation around thinning hair.

For more information, visit KilgourMD.com [kilgourmd.com].

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Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: KilgourMD

