Kitchen Trash Transformation

Febreze is taking on the home’s most notorious odor offender with a compact yet powerful device engineered for high-performance freshness!

Heather Smith, trends expert with theHAUTEbar.com [thehautebar.com] brought us the new Febreze TRASH Odor Fighter [febreze.com], which is designed to reduce up to 99% of common trash odors. It transforms moments of disgust into delight with four fresh Febreze scents, and with each refill, you can count on 45 days of whole kitchen freshness -- breathe happy. Transform kitchen funk into freshness with this odor-fighting innovation!

The Febreze TRASH Odor Fighter Starter Kit is available at major retailers nationwide, including Walmart and Target, both online and in-store. Grab it from an Air Care or Trash shopping aisles near you, starting at $5.94.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: The Haute Bar

