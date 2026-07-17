Kleenex Makes Things Easier This Summer

Lifestyle Editor, Joann Butler, returns with some tips to about how you can keep Kleenex with you no matter where you travel and what you need it for. Kleenex has a new durable case that makes it easier to carry around the super-soft Ultra Soft Kleenex to any occasion or any vacation.

You can find these products at major retailers such as Target, Amazon, and Walmart. Take with you this colorful and sleek new case that is perfect for on the go.

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