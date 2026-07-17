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Kleenex Makes Things Easier This Summer

Kleenex has some great new products for anyone on the go!
Kleenex | Morning Blend
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Lifestyle Editor, Joann Butler, returns with some tips to about how you can keep Kleenex with you no matter where you travel and what you need it for. Kleenex has a new durable case that makes it easier to carry around the super-soft Ultra Soft Kleenex to any occasion or any vacation.

You can find these products at major retailers such as Target, Amazon, and Walmart. Take with you this colorful and sleek new case that is perfect for on the go.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser:

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

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