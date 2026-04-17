Kona Grill is your go-to spot for spring dining, with a fresh lineup of seasonal cocktails and dishes that bring bold, vibrant flavors to the table.

This season, we’re featuring new cocktails like the Guava Sunset Margarita and Mango Breeze, alongside shareable starters like our Crab Egg Rolls and Smoked Salmon Flatbread, and entrees like the Kona Loca and Bacon Wagyu Meatloaf

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From quick bites to full meals, there’s something for everyone -- whether you're stopping in for happy hour, lunch, or dinner.

Guests can dine in at Kona Grill’s Tampa location: 4134 W Boy Scout Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607 Visit www.konagrill.com [konagrill.com] to explore the full menu and find additional locations nationwide. Follow @konagrill on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates.

