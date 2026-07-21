La-Z-Boy West Florida Cuts the Ribbon on Newly Remodeled Lakeland Showroom

La-Z-Boy West Florida is celebrating the ribbon cutting of its newly remodeled showroom in Lakeland, the latest in a series of investments the locally operated retailer is making across the Tampa Bay region.

It's a move that runs against the grain. As national retailers pull back from brick-and-mortar, La-Z-Boy West Florida is doing the opposite: building out spaces designed around how Florida families actually live, and staffing them with local designers, local sales teams, and local support.

Bethany Fife, Director of Marketing & Special Projects of La-Z-Boy West Florida, joined The Morning Blend to talk about what the new Lakeland showroom means for the community, what visitors can expect when they walk through the doors, and how the store's design consultants help people bring their own vision to life — at no cost.

Free design services. No strings.

La-Z-Boy West Florida's design consultants work with you to plan your space, from a single chair to a whole room. Getting started takes about a minute: take the quick design quiz online, and a local designer will help you take it from there.

Take the design quiz at lzbflorida.com/design-quiz to get started with free design services from La-Z-Boy West Florida.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: La-Z-Boy

