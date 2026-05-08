Lala Links Tampa - Permanent Jewelry

Lala Links Jewelry has been partnering with local businesses for three years in Tampa, FL. Our goal is to provide a memorable experience for each customer as they get custom permanent jewelry! It has been a joy to get to work alongside and support local businesses in the Tampa area while getting to link our customers.

We sell gold filled, sterling silver, and solid gold chain that can be micro welded into custom fit bracelets, anklets, necklaces, and rings! We have tons of charms options for our customers to choose from. We are simply creating jewelry without a clasp. All of our chains are waterproof so our customers can truly live in their Lala Links pieces!

Lala Links Jewelry makes the perfect gift and experience to mark special moments in your life. We love getting to meet new customers and also continue linking returning customers at each one of our pop up events! We also have our website, lalalinks.com, where you are able to purchase our same jewelry with a clasp.

We pop up throughout the Tampa area each month and have our event calendar available on our Instagram which is @lalalinks.tampa. If you are interested in hosting us for a pop up event at your business or event please email us at lalalinkstampafl@gmail.com. We will be at Chill Bro's Scoop Shop on Water Street on Saturday from 1-3PM and at Timpano Hyde Park on Mother's Day from 11AM-3PM and would love to see you there and get you linked!