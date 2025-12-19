Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Last Minute Stocking Stuffers & Winter Beauty Must Haves

We talk about some great stocking stuffers.
Jamie O'Donnell | Morning Blend
Posted

Beauty and Lifestyle Expert, Jamie O’Donnell, is here with some tips on affordable last minute stocking stuffers and self-care winter beauty must haves.

Featured Items:

Olay Holiday Body Wash Collection
Major Retailers Nationwide

Secret Fresh Holiday Collection
Major Retailers Nationwide

You can find all the information on JamieO.co and you can find me on Instagram at JamieOandCo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

