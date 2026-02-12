Last Minute Valentine's Day Gift Ideas With Tech Columnist Jennifer Jolly

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Techish

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and if your love language is "panic shopping," you're not alone. Whether you're shopping for a partner, best friend, or even yourself, there are some upgraded tech gift ideas that can show you care.

Emmy Award-winning consumer-tech columnist Jennifer Jolly shared several innovative options that go beyond traditional Valentine's Day presents.

For couples who enjoy gaming together, Jolly suggests MONOPOLY GO!, which connects you with loved ones through digital gameplay. The mobile game allows partners to play together regardless of distance.

World travelers and people in multicultural relationships might appreciate the Leion Hey2 AR Translation Glasses. These augmented reality glasses can help bridge language barriers and make communication easier during international trips or when connecting with family members who speak different languages.

Car trouble can definitely kill the Valentine's Day vibe, which is why Jolly recommends SPARQ Diagnostics. This in-car expert system helps every driver diagnose and understand vehicle issues before they become major problems.

For those who want to give the gift of financial savings, Noble Mobile offers a unique service that actually pays users to use their phones less. The platform rewards people for reducing screen time, which can be both financially beneficial and relationship-friendly.

These tech-forward gift ideas offer practical solutions while showing thoughtfulness for the recipient's lifestyle and interests.

