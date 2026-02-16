Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart Baby Monitor + Eco Pacifiers: Latest Must-Haves from Limor Suss

Limor Suss | Morning Blend
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Limor Media

Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares the latest baby must-haves and innovative products designed to make parenting easier for new and experienced parents.

The Philips Avent Premium Connected Monitor allows parents to see baby's sleep status and breathing rate with SenseIQ; keep an eye on baby on the 5” Parent Unit or Baby Monitor+ app, and interpret cues with cry translation.

Philips Avent’s first plant-based pacifiers, Ultra Air and Ultra-Soft, provide the trusted comfort, quality, and price parents expect—now with a reduced environmental impact. 

