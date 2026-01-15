Latest Trending Food and Drink

Natural Foods Chef Cindi Avila joined us with some of the food trending in 2026. For more on the products seen here check out the following:



Lewis Bake Shop Better Way Keto Bread is at Walmart and LewisBakeShop.com [lewisbakeshop.com]

Catalina Crunch is available at Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Safeway, Amazon, and most local grocery stores

Long Weekend Soup is available at EatLongWeekend.com, Walmart.com, Amazon, Instacart and grocery stores



Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Green Goddess

