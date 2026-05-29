Latia Vaughan - Futurist, Keynote Speaker & “The Dream Pusher”

Latia Vaughan is an award-winning futurist, keynote speaker, corporate trainer, and best-selling author with over 18 years of experience in evolutionary leadership development, whose insights have reached Fortune 500 companies such as Meta, Google, and GEICO, as well as over 200 media outlets including Forbes, ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, and BET.

latiavaughan.com [latiavaughan.com]

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