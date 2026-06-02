Leaders Uplifted

Employee engagement is a BIG problem at work, and the latest stats show less than 30% of professionals feel engaged in their jobs.

Game-based learning is a powerful way to reset engagement for teams, boosting leadership in a way that lasts.

Businesses that invest in learning for their teams WIN the game of engagement, building better talent retention, and developing their leadership pipeline from within.

How Uplifted Is Your Team? Get your free scorecard at www.leadersuplifted.com [leadersuplifted.com]