Leevli: Helping Out Home Buyers

Come for the listings and stay for the living! How about one website that doesn't just help you discover where to live but what it's actually like to live there? That's the goal of Leevli's Founder, Natalie Geller.

Leevli is a social real estate platform designed around a simple idea: a listing can show you a property, but it cannot tell you what it is actually like to live there. Leevli brings together property listings with the information that traditionally lives outside the listing. Buyers and renters can search homes, explore neighborhoods, Ask a Resident questions directly to people who actually live there, hear from local real estate experts and access deeper intelligence about a property before making one of the largest financial decisions of their lives.

The platform is also developing Legal/Home Intelligence, an AI-powered property investigation system designed to go beyond a traditional chatbot. Instead of waiting for a buyer to know what questions to ask, the system is designed to investigate the property itself, identifying relevant permits, violations, association information, recorded documents, local rules, assessments, inspections and other issues that may matter to the transaction. The vision is to bring the fragmented pieces of the real estate decision into one place: the listing, the neighborhood, the people who live there, the experts who know the area, and the intelligence behind the property.

To find out more information, visit leevli.com.

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