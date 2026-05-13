Legendary Sports Journalist Bonnie Bernstein

The Champion’s Edge with Bonnie Bernstein

The groundbreaking unscripted sports-themed series showcases women thriving in their professions who are harnessing life lessons learned as athletes to fuel their success. Each episode also offers practical tips in areas such as sports nutrition, mental preparation, and injury prevention.

Beyond in-depth conversations with elite executives and former athletes, each episode also features a mentorship session and a lab segment offering practical tips in areas such as sports nutrition, mental preparation, and injury prevention. The mission of the series is to raise awareness among athletes, and their parents and coaches, about the lifelong benefits of play.

Some of the former athletes and power players featured in the series will include ABC News chief meteorologist and former multisport high school athlete Ginger Zee; pioneering neurosurgeon and former Yale soccer player Dr. Theresa Williamson; ESPN broadcaster, Olympic gold medalist and Stanford University softball player Jessica Mendoza; University of North Carolina field hockey coach, former player and five time NCAA field hockey champion Erin Matson; and chiropractor, biomechanist, Olympic sprinter and bobsledder, and former Houston track star Dr. Seun Adigun.

Weekend mornings here on ABC - Tampa Bay 28