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Less Fuss, More Fun: Bathtime Solutions for Families

We showcase a product that will make bathtime a breeze.
Bathtime Solutions| Morning Blend
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Bathtime with little ones can be adorable and fun—but for parents, it can also bring plenty of stress and worry. Today, we’re talking about ways to make bathtime less fuss and more fun with our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi. Connect with Carly on Instagram @CarlyDorogi or CarlyOnTV.com [carlyontv.com]

Shop for Fisher-Price bathtime solutions here [amazon.com]

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Hello Capitol M

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Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

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