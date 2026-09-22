Less Fuss, More Fun: Bathtime Solutions for Families

Bathtime with little ones can be adorable and fun—but for parents, it can also bring plenty of stress and worry. Today, we’re talking about ways to make bathtime less fuss and more fun with our parenting contributor, Carly Dorogi. Connect with Carly on Instagram @CarlyDorogi or CarlyOnTV.com [carlyontv.com]

Shop for Fisher-Price bathtime solutions here [amazon.com]

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