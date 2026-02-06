Let the Good Times Roll at Busch Gardens!

Let the good times roll with the return of Mardi Gras at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay! Happening now through March 1, guests can experience Big Easy entertainment, over 25 Cajun flavors and thrilling coasters every Saturday and Sunday.This event is great for the whole family to enjoy!

Returning entertainment includes: - The Queen’s Mardi Gras Jamboree - This festive procession is all about the rhythm, the revelry, and the joy of celebration - Bead Balcony - What’s Mardi Gras without beads? Stop by the Bead Balcony for an opportunity to catch beads get in the carnival spirit - Brass Animals – Talented performers get the party started as they play jazz classics and beats from Bourbon Street Also happening at Busch Gardens Tampa: - This is the last weekend families can enjoy Sesame Street Kids' Weekend - Families can also take advantage of the Free Preschool Card now until Feb. 28 - The Real Music Series, our longest running concert series, is now until Feb. 20

For more information visit buschgardenstampa.com