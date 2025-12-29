Performing to sold out audiences nation wide, Let’s Hang On! has established itself as the premiere experience to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Capturing that iconic sound with crisp harmonies and sleek choreography you are sure to take a trip down memory lane with some of the best music from the 1960’s. Proudly dubbed America’s #1 Frankie Valli tribute show, if you liked “Jersey Boys” you will love Let’s Hang On!

Let's Hang On. Frankie Valli Tribute Show is coming to the Largo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, January 4th at 2pm

www.largoarts.com [largoarts.com] largoarts.com

