Maintaining well-being in this new AI era is a major challenge. To address this, LG Electronics has launched its 2026 global campaign, with the key message, “Free up your mind, Life’s Good,” which highlights the issue of cognitive overload that many people face today. To encourage active participation from global customers, LG has released a documentary-style brand film. Featuring Dr. Judith Joseph, board-certified psychiatrist and a 2026 TIME100 Creator, the film explores all these issues. Here’s more on the film, campaign and the major issues it attempts to tackle.

For more information, you can go to www.lg.com/global/lifes-good-in-action/

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LG

