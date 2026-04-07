LG Electronics USA is Partnering with the National Alliance of Mental Illness

For the 3rd consecutive year. LG Electronics USA is deepening its commitment to student well-being by partnering with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) this year, LG will award the host schools of the men’s and women’s 2026 NCAA final four—Indiana University and Arizona State University—$10,000 each to strengthen their local NAMI on campus clubs and expand access to critical mental health resources for student athletes.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Gourvitz Communications

