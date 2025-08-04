LG's Radio Optimism Campaign: Bridging Connections Through Music & Positivity

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: LG

It seems like people are feeling more disconnected these days, especially with social media in the mix. That’s where LG comes in!

With their brand promise "Life's Good", they’re launching a campaign called Radio Optimism to help everyone form deeper connections and spread a little positivity. They even did a survey that shows how important these kinds of initiatives are.

Dr. Jean Twenge, Professor of Psychology at San Diego State University, shares some insights from the survey and highlights how music can really bring people together in today’s world.

For more information, visit RadioOptimism.LG.com.